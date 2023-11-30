KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) is getting into the holiday fun and offering a free month of rides to whoever can find a mischievous elf in the city.

According to KATS, Ryder the Christmas Elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or the downtown transit station.

Anyone who does find Ryder will win a free January bus pass for KATS. The search for the elf runs from Dec. 1-24.

KATS Transit Planner Candace Sherer said Ryder was found every day in 2022, and the promotion was a hit with the community.

“It was a big success with both the passengers and the drivers,” Sherer said. “And so we’re hiding Ryder the elf and we’ll be hiding him along on the transit routes, maybe here at the transit station or somewhere out in the community that transit passengers ride daily.”

When found, Ryder should either be shown to a driver or brought to the downtown transit station at 900 E Main St.

“The drivers really got into it and the passengers seem to have a lot of fun doing it as well,” Sherer said.

A daily clue to Ryder’s whereabouts will be posted on KATS’ website to help in the search.

Free bus passes are limited to one per customer.