KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) is offering free rides through its bus routes next week.

To celebrate National “Dump the Pump” Day, KATS will allow free rides from June 12-16. The national initiative is meant to encourage the use of public transportation.

“Using public transportation is not only a great way to save money on fuel, but it also reduces the daily wear and tear on your vehicle,” said Transit Director Chris Campbell in a release. “Next week is the perfect time to re-think the way you travel on a daily basis.”

To learn more about KATS and its services, visit its website.