KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transport Services (KATS) plans to provide free rides to the community during the week of Fun Fest.

Dubbed “Try Transit, Dump the Pump,” KATS leadership says the event will give back to the community along all six routes during the week of festivities. The event will start Monday, July 18 and run through July 22.

“One way that were wanting to give back is offering those free rides and offering a chance for people to save some money on some gas,” said public transportation manager Chris Campbell.

KATS typically hosts a “Dump the Pump” event each year. In 2022, the service planned to conduct it in July in order to match up with Fun Fest.

“We thought it was a great time and a great way with a lot of visitors in the area,” Campbell said. “It’s a great way to explore Kingsport if you’re not familiar with the city, you can just hop on a bus and just drive around and see what we have the offer.”

KATS routes start running at 7:30 a.m. and will wrap up around 5:30 p.m. Campbell said. The free rides will not be restricted to people heading to Fun Fest.

To learn more about KATS, click here.