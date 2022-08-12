KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Area Transit System (KATS) drivers will gather on Saturday to test their skills and enjoy time together, according to city officials.

Starting Saturday morning, drivers are set to meet at Hunter Wright Stadium to tackle tight turns and see who takes the smoothest route through a new driving course.

According to KATS Transit Planner Candace Sherer, the 5th annual KATS “Roadeo” will pit 15 drivers against each other in a friendly competition in front of 14 judges. Depending on their speed and precision, each driver will receive points based on how quickly the course is finished and which traffic cones they touch during the attempt.

The winners will receive gift cards and trophies, and if staffing allows it, the champion will compete in state-level competitions later this year.

Once the main event is over, drivers will gather for their own picnic and host a Price is Right-style gameshow for employees. Sherer said the event provides a valuable opportunity for training and teambuilding since most drivers spend their time on the road away from each other.