JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After nearly 20 years with News Channel 11, Kasey Marler is moving to anchor the evening news for the Team You Can Trust.

“I’m excited to make the move from News Channel 11 this morning to our evening newscasts,” Kasey said. “I’ll miss Kelly, Jeremy and our morning team, but that’s just it. It’s a team, and I’m trading one great group for another.”

“Even though Kasey and I shared the anchor desk for a little over a year, we’ve been desk-mates for the duration of my time at WJHL so far,” Kelly Grosfield said. “From being a mentor to a friend, Kasey really is the whole package. While I could not be more devastated about this move to the evenings, I know he will be fantastic.”

Starting Monday, Kasey will begin anchoring the evening news at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. alongside Sara Diamond.

“It’s a great opportunity to reunite with Sara, Kenny and Mark. During my nine years as the weekend sports anchor, I had a chance to work with them every day. It will be like a reunion.”

“I am really excited about Kasey moving to the evening team,” Sara said. “He’s gonna add a lot of energy and a spark as well. We’ve known each other for two decades. Kasey, when he came to interview for his job at WJHL, I read with him on the desk. From then on, we have kids that are the same age, and we have (in his words) walked a similar path professionally and personally with our respective children as well. So we know each other very well.”

Kasey and his family moved to the Tri-Cities in 2004 from Nebraska. After 10 years as part of News Channel 11’s sports team, Kasey made the move to anchoring the morning news.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL



His love of sports has never wavered though, and Kasey has traveled the entire region highlighting schools on Friday Morning Kickoff during the last decade, a success he credits to photographer Ted Overbay. As a sportscaster, Kasey earned Tennessee Associated Press awards and was pivotal in the success of the award-winning Touchdown Friday Night program.

Kasey’s work with schools is not just limited to covering their sports and being a supportive parent of student-athletes. He has also highlighted the best educators in the area every week in his Educator of the Week segments, which he will continue to do as he transitions to anchoring in the evenings.

To Kasey, the decision to become one of News Channel 11’s evening anchors was grounded in his love for the Tri-Cities and its people.

“My wife Julie, children Trey and Eva, and I have been in this community for nearly two decades,” Kasey said. “It all starts and ends there for me. That connection to family and community is what I hope to bring to our evening news.”

Kasey’s energy is infectious among his coworkers.

“No matter what the situation is, Kasey always comes in with a positive and a can-do attitude,” Sara said. “There is no frustration, there is no getting upset about anything. Kasey is as even-keeled as they come. If anything, he goes a little bit to the fun side – which I love. Which all of us love; we’re a fun group, and I think he’s gonna fit in so well.”

“It’s an honor to sit in the same chair as news legends like Josh Smith, Bob Lewis, the late Tim Cable and Jim Bailey. I don’t take that lightly and hope I can carry that tradition of excellence into the future.”