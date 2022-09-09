GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division.

The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday.

Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare for this role, according to Chief Deputy David Beverly.

Deputy Long and K-9 Narco

K-9 Narco

Beverly said the department purchases their K-9s from Tarheel K-9 in Sanford, North Carolina and the costs vary on requests, but the Greene County department usually purchases K-9s to be trained in narcotic detection and tracking, which ranges from $14,000 – $16,000.

The sheriff’s department currently has four K-9s on its patrol division.