K-9 from Scott County, Va. joins Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office due to new marijuana legislation

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A K-9 unit from the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is moving to the Volunteer State now that possession of marijuana is legal in the Commonwealth.

According to a post from the Scot County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Xeno was trained to sniff out marijuana. Xeno cannot be trained to unlearn the detection skill, the post states.

“Since the smell of marijuana is no longer probable cause to search in Virginia, many police dogs get to retire early,” the post states.

Xeno will not have to retire just yet, though.

The post states that K-9 Xeno will now be a member of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office just across the state line.