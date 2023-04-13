WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has a new addition to its K-9 pack.

Arlo, a nine-week-old ‘super tracker’ bloodhound from Georgia, joined the team this week, the sheriff’s office announced on Thursday.

In a few months, Arlo will officially start working with the WCSO, but for now, he’s in training. The sheriff’s department stated they’re impressed with Arlo’s drive and skill already.

To keep up to date with K-9 Arlo, visit his Instagram account.