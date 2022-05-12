GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court officials have announced the charges for a juvenile arrested in relation to an April double homicide in Greene County.

On May 12, the Greene County Juvenile Court issued a statement to media saying that after a detention hearing, the 16-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The court heard testimony from four witnesses and “found that there was probable cause to believe the Juvenile committed the offenses.” The suspect will be held in a juvenile detention facility until a transfer hearing on August 23, 2022.

The suspect could be tried as an adult pending the results of that transfer hearing. The district attorney’s office previously told News Channel 11 that they had plans to try the suspect as such if possible.

A status hearing has also been set for July 19.

The incident from which the juvenile’s charges stem occurred at a home on Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. The victims were identified as 7-year-old Jessie Allen and his grandmother, 59-year-old Sherry Cole.

Petitions filed in court state that the suspect had previously admitted to investigators to killing both victims with tools and planning to commit the crime earlier on April 24.