JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One juvenile was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials.

A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred.

An EMS transported the juvenile to a nearby hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information has not been released at this time.