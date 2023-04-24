WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile is dead after a Sunday evening ATV crash in Wise County, police report.

On Sunday just before 7 p.m., Wise County officials responded to a reported ATV accident in the Bold Camp section of Pound, Virginia.

Upon arrival, first responders found a juvenile deceased, according to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore.

According to Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, the juvenile was a 7th-grade student-athlete at L.F Addington Middle School.

Goforth stated that the deceased student was talented, charismatic and made everyone around him smile.

“We are extremely saddened by the death of this young man. He was loved by all and will be missed,” said Goforth.

“Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragic incident in your prayers,” stated a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The WCSO and Virginia State Police are investigating.