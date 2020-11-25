Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A teen in Morristown, popular for sitting outside his house surrounded by signs reading “honk if you’re happy,” received a gift Wednesday from a Tennessee-born entertainer known across the globe – Justin Timberlake.

Jake Stitt

Jake Stitt, 17, is wheelchair-bound due to his cerebral palsy, and his family does not have a wheelchair accessible van.

On Wednesday, that changed when Stitt’s family received a van from pop icon Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake found out about an effort to raise money to buy Stitt a wheelchair accessible van. He reached out to the family on Tuesday and bought it.

A $35,000 gift that Jake and his father Tim Stitt found out about Wednesday morning.

Jake Stitt is a 17 year old who lives in Morristown TennesseeHe has cerebral palsy, and his family doesn’t have a wheelchair accessible van. But that changed today when jake received the van as a gift from pop icon Justin Timberlake… pic.twitter.com/uSZ0y1dnYl — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) November 25, 2020

Justin Timberlake told Jake the news over a zoom call and then around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the van was delivered in a parade that came right to their house.

Thousands of dollars raised to purchase the van will not go to waste.

Timberlake’s wish was that if he purchased the van, all money donated for the project would go to the Stitt family to help with Jake’s care.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel will have more on this story later this evening.