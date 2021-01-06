Just-retired Congressman Roe: Capitol rioters ‘should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law’

Just-retired First District Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe said rioters in Washington should be prosecuted ‘to the full extent of the law’ and that President Trump bears some responsibility for what happened.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just-retired First District Congressman Dr. Phil Roe was actually scheduled to be in Washington Wednesday for his follow-up COVID vaccination.

Wednesday night he said he was glad he’d wound up arranging for a second dose locally – and shocked at what transpired in the Capitol as some people attending a rally supporting President Donald Trump’s election grievances broke into the building, causing an evacuation and leaving at least one person dead.

Roe said despite the long-expected rally plans, he was completely caught off guard by the turn it took.

FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH CONGRESSMAN PHIL ROE:

“It obviously caught the folks in DC off guard because typically when you see these they end up being very peaceful — and they have every right to do that. People have a right to peacefully protest in America, that’s what we are. It’s guaranteed to peacefully assemble.”

As for the rioting, “that’s not guaranteed,” he said. “And people who broke windows and broke into the place and so forth should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Roe said the COVID protocols result in members going into the building in small numbers to vote.

“That actually was a Godsend, really.”

He praised the Capitol Hill police, whom he came to know well walking into and out of the building at all hours.

“It put tremendous stress on those folks and I think they showed great restraint today. I heard unfortunately one person died but it could have been much much worse.”

In response to President Trump’s brief remarks telling the protestors to “go home” while also calling them “special” and telling them he loved them, Roe said this:

“The president has to lead and we can’t have an assault on the White House, on the Senate, the House and the Capitol of this country, and not only should they go home, they should stand down and go home now.”

Roe referenced his military service, which he said included a commitment “to protect that place. It’s a sacred place and it’s where we all, we’re governed and every two years we have an election in the House, every six in the Senate and every four for the Presidency and that’s the way we’ve done for over 230 years in this country.

“We need to peacefully hand power off two weeks from today.”

Asked whether his former colleagues who planned to dispute states’ electoral results other than just Arizona, which members were debating over when people broke into the Capitol, Roe said he believes there are some issues that should be looked into, and particularly mentioned Pennsylvania.

“I think to look at it is fine, but you’re not going to delay that right now. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to certify the electors…

“I talked to my colleagues on the floor just moments ago and I think they’re going to reconvene tonight.”

Roe said that in terms of Congress’s potential role in ratcheting back the country’s deep current divisions, “it’s fine to have great differences philosophically.”

He said he worked very closely with President Bill Clinton’s former HHS director, Donna Shalala, on a surprise medical billing fix. “We could not have been any further apart on abortion or other things, but where we agreed we got together, we worked together and people are still doing that.”

“We’re very divided and I think … everybody now has to say, ‘ok, let’s respect everyone’s opinion.”

Roe did note that in his opinion, much of the national media offered different treatment of the Antifa riots in Washington as opposed to rioting by groups on the right or supporting Trump.

Asked whether he thought President Trump deserves any blame whatsoever for what took place Wednesday, Roe didn’t hesitate.

“I think he does and look, it’s not who most of the American people are who I know.”

Roe said unlike the people rioting in Washington, many of his now-former constituents were checking on his welfare today (he was safe at home in Jonesborough and got in a short hike as well).

“They called, they texted, they emailed to find out am I okay… and that meant a lot to me personally.”

Roe saw plenty of peaceful protest in 12 years as a Congressman, he said. He estimated there may have been as many as 20,000 people protesting outside the Capitol the night the Affordable Care Act, and they were peaceful.

“It’s a fairly usual event. This was not, this was beyond anything I’ve seen. I expected this to be a rally and that people would go on and leave and go home.”

With the nation in the midst of a pandemic and economic fragility, Roe thinks “you’re seeing some of that reflected. And people think, rightfully or wrong, I don’t know the answer to it, whether there was enough voter manipulation to change an election. The people in those states said not and that’s what we have to believe and move on.”

America, Roe said, is “going to be fine.

“I believe that, we’re Americans, we come together, and I’m more optimistic. I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel for COVID. We’ve got a miraculous thing that happened which was the development of the safe and effective vaccines within a year. That’s never happened in the history of the world and Americans led that.”