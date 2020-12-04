Just Jump Bristol unveils state-of-the-art virtual reality system, other upgrades

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just Jump Trampoline Park unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art Hologate Virtual Reality system along with various other upgrades on Friday.

The new attraction marks Bristol, Tennessee’s first virtual reality family entertainment center.

The system includes headsets and haptic feedback vests to be used with multiple games for the entire family, giving them the opportunity to experience immersive and engaging gameplay suitable for all age groups.

In addition to the new virtual reality system, Jump Just used its shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic to renovate its facility with several updates, including new furniture and equipment, more features added to the obstacle course, and a BEAM projector interactive game added to the kiddie area, to name a few.

The attractions are available for family fun at Just Jump Bristol at 315 Bristol W. Blvd. in Bristol, TN.

For hours or more information, CLICK HERE.