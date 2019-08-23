JUST IN: J.I. Burton teacher/coach denied injunction, can’t coach football while investigation continues

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was inside a courtroom Friday afternoon as JI Burton coach and teacher, James Adams, was denied an injunction.

James Adams filed an injunction in which he claims he was given no reason for his suspension other than the fact that complaints had been made, more complaints were expected, and an outside investigator was hired.

Adams is the embattled J.I. Burton High School teacher and coach. Court documents revealed he has been investigated in recent years on misconduct allegations.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was inside that federal courtroom in Abingdon Friday as Adams was denied the injunction.

