JUST IN: Increased police presence expected at Elizabethton City Schools after alleged threat

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools will see an increased police presence Tuesday after a threat was made on social media Monday night.

Elizabethton Schools officials have issued a statement regarding the threat, stating that classes will be operating on a regular schedule with an increased police presence.

“Rest assured that our school system and law enforcement take all threats serious and are working to ensure the safety of students and staff while identifying the source of this threat,” the statement read.

A statement was also issued by the Elizabethton Police Department:

The Elizabethton Police Dept is aware of a threat to Elizabethton High School that was sent through a social media platform this evening. We are working with Elizabethton City Schools and investigating the source of the threat. We take the safety of our schools seriously and will pursue prosecution of the offender. We are asking anyone with information regarding identity of any suspect responsible for the threat to contact the Elizabethton Police Department.

