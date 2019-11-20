KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with officials at Kingsport City Schools that Dobyns-Bennett High School is currently on lockdown as Kingsport Police conduct an investigation.

There was no information immediately available about the nature of that investigation.

At 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, the students were briefly evacuated after a dryer caught fire in the CTE building.

PREVIOUS: Dobyns-Bennett students briefly evacuated after dryer catches fire in CTE building

Students were returned to class after the fire was extinguished, and Kingsport City School Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the fire was not related to the threatening note found at the school on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Investigation underway after threatening note found at Dobyns-Bennett High School

