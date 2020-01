BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Director of Bristol Virginia Public Schools Keith Perrigan announced on social media Thursday that the entire school system would be closing down Friday to deep clean following widespread illness.

Due to an increase in student, staff, and teacher absences in some schools, @BVPSDistrict will be closed on Friday, January 24, 2020. We will use this time to deep clean and sanitize our facilities and buses. — Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) January 23, 2020

In a tweet, Perrigan said there has been an increase in student, staff and teacher absences and that, “We will use this time to deep clean and sanitize our facilities and buses. “

