JUST IN: Ballad Health postpones elective surgeries on January 20, 21 due to interruption of surgical supplies

(WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced Friday that they would be suspending elective, non-emergency surgical procedures on Monday and Tuesday (January 20, 21) due to a “nationwide interruption of sterile surgical supplies.”

In a statement on Ballad‘s website, they said that Cardinal Health announced potential sterility issues with some of its surgical procedure packs.

The release said, “Cardinal Health instructed hospitals nationwide not to use some surgical packs while it investigated these potential sterility issues.”

A surgical procedure pack includes surgical gowns and other items used by physicians during surgical procedures.

In response, Ballad Health officials said out of an abundance of caution, “Ballad Health will suspend elective, non-emergency surgical procedures on Monday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 21.“

Ballad also said the following:

Ballad Health will work with individual physicians to determine whether scheduled elective surgical procedures can be postponed or should proceed as scheduled.

Patients who have surgical procedures scheduled for Monday, January 20 or Tuesday, January 21, will be contacted to be notified whether their procedure will be canceled or rescheduled.

The news release included a statement from Ballad Health’s CEO Alan Levine.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our patients,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “The information we have received from Cardinal Health at this point is very limited, and we do not currently have visibility on the duration of this issue. As a result, we are taking steps to preserve our supplies as much as possible to ensure high-acuity, emergent and urgent procedures can be performed without interruption. We feel obligated to take this step simply because Cardinal was unable to assure our supply chain would remain stable for these needed products. Once we have more definitive information from Cardinal, or alternative sources for the supplies can be secured, we may reevaluate this step. We have not made any decisions with respect to cases scheduled for after Tuesday, but we will communicate as soon as we have information.” Alan Levine, Ballad Health Chairman and CEO

For more information about the issue you can visit THIS website.

If you are a Ballad Health patient and have questions regarding rescheduling an outpatient or non-emergent surgical case, you can call (423) 302-3050 for assistance.