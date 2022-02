(WJHL) — News Channel 11 teamed up with Niswonger Children’s Hospital for a discussion on mental health and children.

A panel of experts took phone calls and answered questions. The experts included:

Dr. Carlos Isaza, psychiatrist at Woodridge Hospital’s pediatric unit

Angie Tolley, lead therapist at Ballad Health’s Behavioral Health Outpatient Services

Dr. Heather Champney, emergency medicine physician at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

Watch the full half-hour program above.