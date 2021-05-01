‘Just being able to be back today is very special’: Jonesborough, Johnson City farmers markets open for the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was a busy morning Saturday at the Johnson City and Jonesborough Farmers Market as vendors and shoppers alike gathered for the first markets of the season.

In both Johnson City and Jonesborough, people said it was nice to be back together as a community.

“It’s exciting; it’s a beautiful day; it’s a beautiful time to be out here and have a great time with everybody else,” said vendor Susan Hodge.

In Jonesborough, it was the first in-person farmers market they’ve had in two years. Last year’s markets were held virtually, which they are still offering as an option.

The return of the markets was especially important for vendors who had a tough time last year.

“This is what we couldn’t sell last year because there just weren’t enough days at the market to sell all of our honey,” said Ken Jarratt.

Vendors and shoppers said it’s so much more than just about the sales.

“It’s more of a social gathering, I think, than anything else,” said Rob Schaffe.

Masks aren’t mandated, but organizers do ask shoppers wear them when in close contact with others.

The plan is — pending COVID-19 restrictions — to have the markets every Saturday through October.