Jury trial for Tri-Cities woman accused in killer clown case to begin September 8

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for the Tri-Cities woman accused of killing another woman in Florida while dressed as a clown in 1990.

According to the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court website, Sheila Keen-Warren is scheduled to appear in a jury trial starting September 8, 2021.

Keen-Warren had been set to appear in hearing on Friday, March 9, which has been cancelled.

On March 30, Keen-Warren’s defense asked the court in a hearing to set a bond for her ahead of the trial.

The court denied that request and ordered Keen-Warren’s bond status remain the same.

Keen-Warren, the former owner of the Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport, is accused of killing her husband’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, in Florida in 1990 while dressed as a clown.

Michael Warren and Keen-Warren were married a decade after Marlene’s death. The couple lived in Abingdon until Keen-Warren’s arrest in 2017.

She has been charged with first-degree murder in Marlene Warren’s death.

Keen-Warren had been investigated in the case for years before her 2017 arrest.

