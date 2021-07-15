Jury selection set for next week in Sullivan County Baby Doe opioid case

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jury selection will take place next week in the Sullivan County Baby Doe opioid case.

On Thursday, a six-person jury will be selected with two alternates.

The upcoming trial will determine damages against Endo Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of prescription opioids and other medications, after a default judgment was entered in favor of the plaintiffs in April.

The plaintiffs include government entities and an infant who was born drug-dependent, known as Baby Doe. The lawsuit was filed by three local prosecutors in 2017 against Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Endo. Endo became the only corporate defendant left in the case after the other two filed for bankruptcy.

The trial is expected to begin July 26 in Bristol before Chancellor E.G. Moody.