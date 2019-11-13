Jury recommends 245 years in Washington County, Va. child porn case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been found guilty of 31 counts of possession of child pornography.

A jury recommended a sentence of 245 years in prison for David Wayne Anderson of Abingdon after a two-day trial.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Anderson is also charged with forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery in a separate case. He was arrested in 2018 after an 11-year-old boy told authorities he forced him to engage in intercourse multiple times, according to Sheriff Fred Newman.

That trial, according to online court records, is set for March 2020.

