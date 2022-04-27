BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Shortly after beginning deliberations, a jury found Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Johnathan Brown not guilty on all charges in the death of Jonathen Kohler.

Brown had faced charges of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle. The trial began last week with the prosecution resting on Thursday, April 21. The defense rested Wednesday.

Brown’s defense had argued that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office rushed to indict Brown for the March 2021 shooting at the Roadway Inn. They told jurors that Brown’s actions had potentially stopped a mass shooting, and a fellow officer at the scene testified Tuesday that he would have fired his weapon at Kohler if Brown had not.

Kohler was shot while inside his Ford Mustang after allegedly driving toward Brown and other officers. Officers with the Bristol Virginia Police Department had been called to the motel after receiving several calls of shots fired.

