Jury convicts accused drug ring member arrested with drugs, gun in Patrick Henry High School parking lot

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A jury has convicted a man accused of being involved in a drug distribution ring who was arrested in a high school parking lot while possessing drugs and a gun.

After a two-day trial, Devon Scott Coleman, 40 of Glade Spring, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to police, Coleman was among 28 people charged as a result of Operation California Dreaming, an investigation into a drug trafficking ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, Georgia, and California.

PREVIOUS: Drugs, weapons found after suspicious car, man found at Patrick Henry High School

Coleman was arrested in the parking lot of Patrick Henry High School in September 2017. Police said they found him with 299 grams of pure meth, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, and drug paraphernalia.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January 8, 2020. Coleman faces a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence and a potential sentence of up to life in prison and $8,250,000 in fines.

27 of the 28 suspects charged as a result of Operation California Dreaming have been convicted of federal drug and firearm offenses.

