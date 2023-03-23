BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dinosaurs will invade Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, billed as the “largest and most realistic” touring dinosaur exhibition in North America, will run from Friday through Sunday.

According to Jurassic Quest, there will be around 165 million years worth of dinosaur life on display. Kids will be able to ride some of the dinosaurs, dig in a fossil site, and more.

The exhibit will also feature a 50-foot-long megalodon.

Jurassic Quest will be open from 1–8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available on-site but purchasing them online is preferred.