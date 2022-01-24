Jurassic Quest dinosaur park stomping toward Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A herd of photorealistic dinosaurs replicas is making its way to Bristol to build one of the largest dinosaur experiences available without a time machine.

According to a press release from the company, the Jurassic Quest exhibit will be on display from March 18-20 this year at Bristol Motor Speedway after a COVID-19 hiatus. The exhibit is known for the scale (or scales) at which the operation runs, featuring life-size models of several killer favorites like the T-Rex and Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest says they offer entertainment for the whole family, with dinosaur arts and crafts, rides, fossil replica digs and moving dinosaurs that interact with guests.

The exhibition will be held at 151 Speedway Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now with standard tickets starting at $22. Jurassic Quest says prices are subject to change as the dates approach, and encourages those interested to secure their preferred timeslot as early as possible.