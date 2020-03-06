Jurassic Quest brings life-sized dinosaur exhibits to BMS over weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Get ready to go back way back in time!

Jurassic Quest is coming to Bristol Motor Speedway’s south building on Friday through Sunday.

Our cameras were rolling as event organizers woke more than 80 life-sized dinosaurs.

In addition to dinosaur exhibits, there are other activities like dinosaur-themed rides, bounce houses and tours.

“We have an all-inclusive guided tour where kids and adults together can learn about the biomes, the diets, the habits, and a lot of q&a about the dinosaurs themselves,” said show manager Chandler Worndale.

The exhibit will be open at the following times over the weekend:

Friday: 3pm – 8pm

Saturday: 9am – 8pm

Sunday: 9am – 7pm

For online ticket information and purchases, click here.