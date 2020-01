BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you ready for dinosaurs to roam the World’s Fastest Half-Mile?

Jurassic Quest announced on social media they’ll be coming to the Tri-Cities in March for a weekend of fun at Bristol Motor Speedway.

You can get 15% off on your tickets for the event through online registration.

Online registration is continuing to the end of January before it goes extinct.

The traveling show will be in Bristol March 6 through March 8.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.