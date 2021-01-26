Junior League of Johnson City taking applications for Volunteer Scholarship through March 1

Photo: Junior League of Johnson City via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Junior League of Johnson City is accepting applications for a scholarship granted to young women dedicated to volunteering.

According to a release from JLJC, applications for the Volunteer Scholarship are being accepted through March 1, 2021.

Applications and scholarship requirements can be found online by clicking here.

The one-time awarded $2,000 scholarship is given to two female high school seniors “who demonstrate outstanding volunteer performance in the community.”

The winners will receive $1,000 of the scholarship in the fall and the other half in the spring.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, JLJC says the applicants must be girls graduating from a Tri-Cities area school and must be attending a local 4-year university.

Applicants must be involved in extracurricular activities, demonstrate a passion for volunteering and have a 3.0 or higher GPA.

JLJC says applicants must have recommendations from a teacher, school administrator or volunteer organization director.

“The awards will be presented at the JLJC end-of-year dinner meeting and each winner will be
assigned a JLJC mentor during their first year of college. They will also be asked to submit an
essay or letter the following year about their first-year college experience,” according to the release.

