Juneteenth Community Rally held in Kingsport to celebrate cultural holiday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Juneteenth Community Rally in Kingsport brought city leaders, community members, and local pastors together to celebrate the cultural holiday.

“We’re here for peace and unity we’re here for understanding we’re here to bring awareness to certain situations things that we feel like are being under-resourced or looked over in the city,” event organizer Keira Moore said.

This was an opportunity for anybody in this community to come out and learn.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what your background is it doesn’t matter what your ethnic background is how you were raised where you grew up at, at the end of the day we’re all human and we’re to come together in peace and come together in unity and help each other,” Moore said.

The Juneteenth Community Rally in Kingsport has been going strong for over an hour now, and still going! Hear from the event organizers and community members tonight on News Channel 11 at 11 on this holiday. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/tQ72HtqLyR — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 19, 2020

While the Governor of Virginia called for Juneteenth to be a state holiday, that’s not the case in Tennessee. But those here say they see progress.

“It’s about time, it’s about time it’s sad that we are in 2020 and just now having to bring light to this situation, it’s about time,” Moore said.

