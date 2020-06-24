JULY 4 GUIDE: A list of planned and canceled events amid the pandemic

(WJHL) – Independence Day celebrations look a little different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading across the nation.

While some longstanding events face the first cancelation in decades, others are getting a renovation to accomodate for social distancing that experts say is still needed in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Here’s a list of events that are still happening with modifications, followed by a list of events that are canceled this year.

STILL HAPPENING!

Greeneville will still be hosting a July 4 celebration beginning at 6 p.m. on July 4. Officials with the town said the event will be expanded to include the whole city in order to include social distancing.

Jonesborough will host a 4th of July Block Party downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4. Business owners will use the area in front of their stores to offer sidewalk sales and displays.

Fireworks will still erupt over Kingsport on the 4th of July in two separate shows to promote social distancing. Shows will be at Cement Hill downtown and at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Pigeon Forge’s Independence Day fireworks display will continue as planned, but organizers rescheduled a free concert to next year. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Drive-in viewing for the fireworks is recommended.

CANCELED EVENTS: