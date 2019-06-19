July 1st set as filing deadline for Virginia individual income taxes

The Virginia Department of Taxation is reminding Virginia residents who have not filed their Virginia individual income taxes that the deadline is quickly approaching.

Taxes must be filed by midnight on Monday, July 1st to qualify for the tax relief refund.

The refund is the result of state legislation passed by the 2019 Virginia General Assembly in response to the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

An individual filer could receive up to $110. A married couple filing a joint return could receive up to $220.