LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

July 1st set as filing deadline for Virginia individual income taxes

Local

by: News Channel 11

Posted: / Updated:
July_1st_set_as_filing_deadline_for_VA_i_0_20190619094331

The Virginia Department of Taxation is reminding Virginia residents who have not filed their Virginia individual income taxes that the deadline is quickly approaching.

Taxes must be filed by midnight on Monday, July 1st to qualify for the tax relief refund. 

The refund is the result of state legislation passed by the 2019 Virginia General Assembly in response to the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

An individual filer could receive up to $110. A married couple filing a joint return could receive up to $220.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss