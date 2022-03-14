WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lawyers for a Bitcoin mine that Washington County is trying to shut down lost a battle but won some time Monday morning in Washington County Chancery Court.

Chancellor John Rambo ruled that Red Dog Technologies’ mine in the New Salem area of Limestone does violate the county’s A3 (agriculture business) district zoning regulations — a win for the county. That decision would have sent the county, Red Dog and BrightRidge’s attorneys to a nearby courtroom for a jury trial where Red Dog and BrightRidge could attempt an “affirmative defense” that might still avert a shutdown.

But wait! Brightridge and Red Dog are requesting an “interlocutory appeal” on the judgment. If Chancellor Rambo allows this, a trial would be delayed pending the appeal. Court is in a brief recess. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) March 14, 2022

But waiting jurors filed out of the courthouse moments later after Rambo allowed an appeal of Monday’s decision. The appeal will likely take months to wind its way through the courts, leaving the neighbors who initially complained about the facility’s noise in May 2021 still subject to it for some time to come.

After Rambo ruled the privately-operated mine that leases land and buys power from BrightRidge was not a public utility and that it violated the zoning, attorneys for BrightRidge (the initial defendant) and Red Dog requested what was called an “interlocutory appeal.”

The parties settled on a different type of appeal that will settle permanently whether the use is a zoning violation. Even if the county prevails again, BrightRidge and Red Dog could pursue an affirmative defense that would delay the ultimate decision further.

The next step will be a hearing to determine whether Red Dog and BrightRidge must post a bond to protect the county’s interest, given that the facility is making large amounts of money and will continue to profit despite a ruling that it violates the zoning.

Since the launch of the site’s operation, neighboring residents from as far as a mile away have filed numerous complaints of the mine’s computer systems constantly humming in a previously rural, quiet community.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.