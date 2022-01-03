Judge revokes bond for man accused of multiple violent crimes against ex-girlfriend

Wayne Morris of Johnson City, Tenn. looks on at a hearing during which Judge Don Arnold revoked his bond Jan. 3, 2022 in Jonesborough, Tenn.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of multiple crimes against his ex-girlfriend in September, November and December will remain jailed while awaiting trial after Washington County Sessions Court Judge Don Arnold granted a prosecutor’s request to revoke his bond on Monday.

At an evidentiary hearing, police officers and investigators all testified to Assistant District Attorney Darcee Kubisiak they believed Wayne Morris, 56, represented a grave threat to the alleged victim, whom he is accused of raping and falsely imprisoning in September and then attempting to kidnap on both Dec. 4 and Dec. 20.

Wayne Morris after revocation of his bond.

Police said Morris had put GPS tracking devices on the woman’s vehicle, had handcuffs, zip ties, tasers and more than $100,000 in his vehicle when he was shot by a friend of the woman Dec. 20 after allegedly going to her home and waiting on her to return.

That incident occurred after the Dec. 4 attempted kidnapping and three earlier violations of a protection order in late November and early December, police said.

After the Dec. 20 incident — even though he’d been wanted since the Dec. 4 alleged attempted kidnapping — Morris posted a $100,000-plus bond Dec. 25 after being released from the hospital. Two days later, he failed to appear at a preliminary hearing and his attorney, Gene Scott, presented a waiver requesting that Scott be allowed to represent him in his absence.

Kubisiak asked Arnold at that hearing to revoke Morris’s bond. Arnold temporarily okayed that pending Monday’s evidentiary hearing and Morris was jailed four days later on Dec. 31.

Arnold said Monday the state had proved “by a preponderance of the evidence” that Morris’s bond, which totals $179,000, should be revoked. Arnold cited the alleged crimes Morris has committed since first posting a $31,000 bond after allegedly raping the woman Sept. 11.

The judge said Tennessee court precedent allows a person’s bond to be revoked if they are charged with committing further crimes while out on bond.

Assistant District Attorney Darcee Kubisiak interviews a witness during the hearing to revoke Wayne Morris’s bond.

The December incidents followed the initial one in which Morris allegedly went to the victim’s home, raped her and held her against her will. A temporary order of protection was granted to the woman after that and Morris was charged with violating that order Nov. 20, Nov. 23 and Dec. 1.

Police testified Monday that after the Dec. 4 incident — when he was charged with aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and stalking after allegedly going to the woman’s home and trying to force her to leave with him. — they had exhausted efforts to find and arrest him.

Police say Morris went back to the woman’s home Dec. 20, armed and with the intent to kidnap her, but was shot by a man who had arrived at her residence on Lone Oak Road near Cherokee Elementary School. He was hospitalized until Christmas Day, when he was arrested but posted a bond of more than $100,000.

Four Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators and a patrol officer all testified about their roles in the separate incidents.

They said after the latest incident they obtained a search warrant for Morris’s vehicle, which had been parked at Cherokee school. They reported finding more than $100,000 cash, tasers, sex toys, zip ties, handcuffs and other items that could be used to restrain a person.

“There was a device there that’s used to the best of my knowledge to shock a person, like a prod-type shock,” Investigator Gary Wills said.

Police also found three empty boxes for GPS tracking devices and later discovered one of those on the alleged victim’s vehicle and another on the vehicle of a male friend.

They said Morris’s vehicle also contained suitcases, legal documents and registrations for four different vehicles.

Johnson City Police Investigator Gary Wills testifies.

“The most disturbing thing to me was a pillowcase that had a large zip tie woven in as to put over someone’s head and zip tie it,” Wills said.

Wills reported officers also found two Glock handguns at the scene Dec. 20, but not on Morris or in his vehicle.

Kubiskiak asked investigator Cara Lowe, who interviewed the woman following the Dec. 20 incident and also assisted in the vehicle search, her opinion of the woman’s relative safety if Morris were allowed back out.

“Knowing what you know about your case and the investigations you’ve done in your case as well as the investigations of your colleagues who, many have testified today, do you have a concern for the safety of the victim?” Kubisiak asked.

“Yes,” Lowe said. “Very much so.”

In fact, officers spoke of additional patrols they had conducted near the woman’s home after not being able to find Morris following the Dec. 4 incident and following his Christmas day release. They said the woman’s employer had also requested extra security for her when she arrived at and left work.

Defense tries to sow doubt

Scott, Morris’s attorney, made several attempts to find weaknesses in the police officers’ work.

Officer Caleb Deal had worked a Nov. 20 incident that got Morris charged with one protection order violation, and was with her when Morris was allegedly texting her repeatedly after her tires had been cut. Scott got Deal to admit he hadn’t looked into the alleged victim’s own phone records.

Scott asked another investigator if he knew that the woman had met with Morris of her own free will after the restraining order was imposed.

“Matter of fact they went places and did things together during that time period, didn’t they?” Scott asked the investigator.

Police investigator Douglas Morrison answers questions from Morris’s attorney, Gene Scott.

“I don’t know of knowledge of that,” he said.

“Did she tell you?” Scott asked, pressing.

“She told me that she had went and seen him. I don’t know if they went elsewhere.”

Asked where the woman told him she’d seen Morris, the officer said he believed it was at Morris’s residence.

“After he allegedly raped her, she went to his residence,” Scott said.

“Correct,” the officer answered.

Scott then asked if the officer had seen any text messages between the alleged victim and Morris after the Sept. 11 incident, other than those she turned over implicating Morris “that indicated the two of them were continuing to talk after this alleged rape?”

The officer said no and that he hadn’t made any effort to obtain the woman’s cell phone records and, when asked by Scott, that there was no reason he hadn’t.

“Would those cell phone records be helpful in this investigation to see what contact to see what contact he’d had with her cell phone?” Scott asked.

“Could be helpful,” the officer said.

In the end, though, Arnold swiftly made his decision.

