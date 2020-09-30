Judge partially vacates judgement against Wellmont from physicians group lawsuit

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A federal judge has partially vacated a judgment against Wellmont Health System that was the result of a class-action lawsuit filed against the health system by a physicians group.

The lawsuit filed in 2016 by Highlands Physicians Inc. accused Wellmont of breaching an agreement between the two organizations.

A three-week jury trial resulted in a verdict of nearly $58 million in damages against Wellmont. Wellmont was also ordered to pay $5 million in attorney’s fees and expenses.

An appeals court judge vacated the $5 million award after determining that the trial court failed to submit the attorney’s fee issue to the jury.

The judge affirmed the $58 million judgement.

Wellmont Health System merged with Mountain State Health Alliance in 2018 to form Ballad Health.

