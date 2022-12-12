ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL)- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board heard arguments from an Erwin citizens group and Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) over a licensing change application.

The Erwin Citizens Awareness Network, Inc. (ECAN) presented four “contentions” over NFS’ application for federal approval to amend its license for working with radioactive materials.

The Erwin facility is requesting a change in its licensing from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This comes as it works on a recent $57 million contract over a “design and pilot demonstration of highly enriched uranium conversion and purification services.”

ECAN’s four contentions surround safety, security, environmental concerns and NFS’ history.

“If it’s nuclear weapons that they’re working on at Oak Ridge, and if they’re going to do the same thing at NFS,” said ECAN Vice President, Barbara O’Neal. “We were concerned about that because there’s a difference in the amount of high enriched uranium involved in weapons than is involved in Navy fuel.”

The group says they believe Y-12 in Oak Ridge is more capable of handling this work since it’s already being done there and their track record is stronger.

But attorneys representing NFS on the call Monday said this licensing amendment doesn’t bring much change to what the facility is already doing.

“The petition inappropriately focused on broad policy matters and historical regulatory actions rather than the specific license amendment that is the subject and indeed the only subject of this proceeding,” said NFS representative, Ryan Lightly. “Petitioners offered broad criticisms but failed to review the information that was in the application and why it failed to satisfy some regulatory requirement.”

NFS told News Channel 11 previously that the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“…NFS places the highest value on protection of our neighbors, the environment and our employees. We are methodically and carefully working through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s stringent regulatory processes to ensure that any new work at NFS will be safely conducted by highly trained staff under appropriate government oversight.” -NFS Spokesperson

A decision on whether or not the group can participate will come down within the next 45 days. A written transcript of the hearing is expected to be out by the end of the week.