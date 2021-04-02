Judge: Man will serve 15 years in prison for 2020 Carter Co. stabbing

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Justin Todd Williams, the man accused in a 2020 Carter County stabbing, will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of assault, burglary and reckless endangerment, according to Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice.

Williams was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder. It was reduced by the state to an aggravated assault charge as part of a plea agreement, Rice told News Channel 11.

In January 2020, Williams reportedly knocked on a homeowner’s door in Elizabethton and stabbed him twice. The homeowner survived after both were taken to the hospital.

The victim, Justin Thompson, told News Channel 11 that he didn’t know Williams.

Thompson’s girlfriend, daughter and nephew were all at home at the time of the stabbing.

Williams, who was 36 years old at the time of the crime, will have to fully serve his 15 year sentence.