Judge for Washington County General Sessions Court battling illness, temporarily stepping down to focus on treatment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Judge Jim Nidiffer is temporarily stepping down from his position in the Washington County General Sessions Court.

According to Brenda Downs, the Washington County Sessions Court Clerk, Judge Nidiffer is battling an illness with symptoms that mimic ALS.

Downs said his symptoms have been worse lately. Temporarily stepping away from the position will give him time to focus on treatment of the disease.

County attorney Allyson Wilkinson told the Washington County Commission Monday night that a judge notified the office of Gov. Bill Lee that he’s unable to serve at this time.

Washington County officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that the judge is Nidiffer.

Under Tennessee law, a sessions court judge is elected. A vacancy such as Nidiffer’s goes to the governor’s office for appointment.

Wilkinson said a notice from the governor’s office was issued June 19th regarding the temporary vacancy.

Interested attorneys in Washington County have until July 3 to contact the governor’s office to express interest.

The appointed person will fill the role as long as Nidiffer is unable to serve.