KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Hunger First Director Michael Gillis, he allowed two men to rest at the front of the organization’s building on Aug. 20, 2020. When he left the site to serve lunches to those experiencing homelessness, he returned to find a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officer ordering the men to leave the stoop.

The encounter resulted in Gillis’ arrest, with the KPD charging him with disorderly conduct, failing to obey lawful order, resisting arrest and illegal parking. On Wednesday, April 27, a Sullivan County judge found Gillis guilty on four of the five charges.

According to Kingsport Session Court documents, Gillis appeared before Judge Mark Toohey Wednesday morning, who found Gillis guilty of disorderly conduct, failing to obey lawful order and resisting arrest. The judge dropped the illegal parking charge.

Court clerks were not aware of what Gillis’ sentence would be for those charges. News Channel 11 has reached out to Judge Toohey’s office for clarification.

The 2020 charges followed when Gillis confronted the KPD policeman, identified in court documents as Officer Malone. According to a $1-million lawsuit filed by Gillis against the City of Kingsport, he had parked behind a police cruiser and asked the officer if there were any problems, to which Malone replied that Gillis “had five seconds to move his car.”

After Gillis asked Malone if he was threatening him, the officer told the Hunger First director that the encounter had become a criminal investigation, according to Gillis’ lawsuit against the city, which names three KPD officers for violating his Fourth Amendment rights.

A video of the ensuing interaction between Gillis and officers shows part of the encounter, during which Gillis asks police if they’re going to arrest him. He then returns to his vehicle and refused to leave before KPD officers pull him out.

Kingsport authorities had ordered Hunger First to shut down in January 2020, citing that the shelter raised “health and safety concerns” because Gillis allowed those experiencing homeless to stay overnight in the facility during the wintertime. The shelter has provided food and clothing to those in need since 1996.

In March 2022, it was announced that the former Hunger First location on Myrtle Street had been purchased by the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Agency (KHRA). The agency stated that it hopes to construct new affordable housing in the location.

Hunger First posted on Facebook Wednesday that those interested in donating may still do so by mailing letters and donations to the 829 Myrtle St. address, which will be forwarded to a private address until the organization sets up a PO Box.