Judge dismisses some counts in former town manager’s federal lawsuit against Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed against the Town of Abingdon by a former town manager.

In the lawsuit, Gregory Kelly claimed he was discriminated against by town leadership while serving as town manager due to his American with Disabilities Act (ADA)-recognized disabilities.

Kelly also sued because he says he was not paid the nine months severance pay he was contractually owed after he was “constructively discharged.”

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the claims of discrimination “because the plaintiff has not averred facts sufficient to make out plausible claims of discrimination, retaliation, failure to accommodate, or interference under the ADA.”

The breach of contract claim will move forward, however.