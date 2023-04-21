JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Grace Fellowship Church (GFC) gave those with disabilities or special needs a night of glamour and fun with its annual ‘Joy Prom’.

“You know, for many people, this is the highlight of their year,” said lead Pastor Matt Murphy. “When they come down the red carpet and everybody is cheering for them and clapping for them, it is so fun to see their faces light up as we celebrate them for who they are.”

Photo provided by Grace Fellowship Church

Activities for guests included a red carpet entrance, photographers, horse-and-carriage rides, dinner and lots of dancing.

According to GFC, the prom night is sponsored by Pepsi and Little Caesars and takes nearly 300 volunteers to pull off without a hitch.

“This event, you know, as a church, we really believe that every human being is made in the image of God and has unbelievable worth, and value and this event is really just to celebrate and encourage people who are made in God’s image and it’s so fun to be a part of,” Murphy said.

More information on the annual Joy Prom can be found by contacting Grace Fellowship Church.