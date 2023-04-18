JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Grace Fellowship Church (GFC) is hosting its annual ‘Joy Prom’, a prom night for those with disabilities or special needs, on Friday.

A release from GFC said more than 800 individuals and their families from across the region have attended this free event in years past, and registration is already full for this year. Activities for guests include a red carpet entrance, photographers, horse-and-carriage rides, dinner and lots of dancing.

“Joy Prom is an opportunity to celebrate our friends with special needs and their families from both our church and the community,” said Lindsey Feltman, Joy Prom & Access Ministry volunteer. “What better way to share God’s love than by inviting our friends to dress to the nines and giving them the royal treatment with carriage rides, manicures and shoe shines, games, and dancing?”

Although the 2023 Joy Prom is at capacity, this event is held annually for free, with only reservations required.

According to GFC, the prom night is sponsored by Pepsi and Little Caesars and takes nearly 300 volunteers to pull off without a hitch.

More information on the annual Joy Prom can be found by contacting Grace Fellowship Church.