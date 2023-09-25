DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — A new playground is now open in Damascus thanks to one girl’s wish. The town announced Monday that Josie’s Nature Playground was “officially open and ready for play.”

Jodi underwent treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. She wished to add something amazing to the town.

The new playground is made of natural materials to provide imaginative, nature-based play.

It is located across from Beaverdam Creek near Damascus Town Park.