Josh Smith to moderate panel discussion Wednesday at ETSU’s Festival of Ideas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is hosting an event on voting that takes into account community perspectives.

The goal of the 2nd Annual ETSU Festival of Ideas is to provide for the exchange of ideas, information, and experiences. A panel of experts will join the discussion as ETSU serves as a thought leader in the region.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will serve as a moderator at the event at noon on Wednesday. Josh will lead a panel discussion entitled, “By the People, for the People: Campus and Community Perspectives on Voting” at the Reece Museum.

Some of the people on Wednesday’s panel include Nathan Farnor, Joy Fulkerson, Stephen Hendrix and Dr. Jodi Polaha-Jones.

The festival started on Monday with guest speak Melissa Fitzgerald, famous for her role in “The West Wing.”

For more information click here.