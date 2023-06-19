JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After 24 years of delivering the news to the Tri-Cities region, one of News Channel 11’s longest-serving anchors will sign off.

Josh Smith is departing News Channel 11 after Friday, June 23 to explore opportunities outside of television. Josh will remain in Northeast Tennessee.

During his time at the station, Josh has interviewed veterans, pillars of the community, politicians and celebrities. Among those are household names like Dolly Parton.

An Elizabethton native, Josh has been with News Channel 11 since 1999. He has reported breaking news, turned investigative stories, emceed countless events and provided accurate reporting to the region for decades.

News Channel 11 will celebrate Josh and several of his most significant moments throughout the week as he prepares to say goodbye.