Josh Carter named principal of Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Josh Carter has been selected as the next principal of Science Hill High School.

Carter has served as interim principal since December when previous principal Todd Barnett was promoted to supervisor of middle schools and instruction.

“Josh is doing a fantastic job of leading the students and faculty at Science Hill,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said in a release. “We look forward to him continuing the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with Science Hill. Dr. Carter has a great vision for the future of Science Hill, and I look forward to watching him work with the students, staff and community to continue to provide opportunities for all students at Science Hill.”

According to Johnson City Schools, Carter has worked at Science Hill for the past 22 years, starting as an English teacher in 1999. He was named Science Hill teacher of the year in 2009 and became an assistant principal in 2012.