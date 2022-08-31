JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission will vote on adopting a new city flag design on Thursday.

The current city flag was adopted back in 1964.

According to the commission’s agenda, the reasonings for changing the design are as follows:

The flag is unknown to citizens and has rarely been used.

A municipal flag builds national and local pride and is important for display at municipal facilities and at civic functions.

The City of Johnson City has designed a new flag that is acceptable and appropriate for an official city flag.

The design will identify, unify and inspire citizens of Johnson City.

The City of Johnson City wishes to retire the current flag to a place of honor and adopt the proposed new flag.

“The existing flag for the City of Johnson City falls short on two accounts; it is overly complex and incorporated lettering,” the agenda states.

According to the North America Vexillogical Foundation, there are five principles to designing a flag: simplicity, meaningful symbolism, two or three basic colors, no lettering or seals and has to be distinctive.

The new flag design and explanation of its symbolism and the old flag can be seen below.