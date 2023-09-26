JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Spooky season is upon us, and our region’s Heritage Alliance is preparing for its ninth year of A Spot on the Hill, a research-based play that acts out true, local stories in a historic cemetery.

According to a release from the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, this year’s performance features new stories, such as “Miss Ethel Brown who was a teacher at Booker T. Washington School and Jonesborough Elementary School, and stonemason John Rhea, Dr. William R. Sevier who was instrumental during the cholera epidemic of 1873.”









Photo: Heritage Alliance of NETN & SWVA

Performances take place outdoors in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery, excluding the special ADA-compliant night held indoors. Seats are not provided and guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or by calling the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010. The first show on Oct. 13 is already sold out. All proceeds benefit the local Heritage Alliance. The show is not recommended for kids under the age of 10.

Shows are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20, and 21. There will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance on Oct. 14 in the Jonesborough Visitors Center and a 2:00 p.m. matinee in the cemetery on October 21.

The release said it’s a short walk from the parking area to the cemetery, attendees should arrive 15 minutes early and a shuttle will be provided for those that need it. More information on A Spot on the Hill can be found at HeritageAll.org.